Cheese Board #1

Murray’s Smoked Cheddar, VC Blueberry Lemon Goat Log, Sartori Bourbon BellaVitano

Compliments include Murray’s Blueberry Preserves, Murray’s Marcona Almonds, and Murray’s Sea Salt Crackers

Two wine selections to compliment the cheese

Cheese Board #2

Murray’s Stilton, Murray’s Aged English Cheddar, VC Cranberry Orange Goat Log

Compliments including Murry’s Spiced Cherry Jam, Murray’s Rosemary Marcona Almonds, Murray’s Sea Salt Crackers

Two wine selections to compliment the cheese

Cheese Board #3

Alouette Brie

Compliments including Murray’s Cranberry Orange Jam, Murray’s Marcona Almonds, and Murray’s Sea Salt Crackers

Two wine selections to compliment the cheese 

