Cheese Board #1
Murray’s Smoked Cheddar, VC Blueberry Lemon Goat Log, Sartori Bourbon BellaVitano
Compliments include Murray’s Blueberry Preserves, Murray’s Marcona Almonds, and Murray’s Sea Salt Crackers
Two wine selections to compliment the cheese
Cheese Board #2
Murray’s Stilton, Murray’s Aged English Cheddar, VC Cranberry Orange Goat Log
Compliments including Murry’s Spiced Cherry Jam, Murray’s Rosemary Marcona Almonds, Murray’s Sea Salt Crackers
Two wine selections to compliment the cheese
Cheese Board #3
Alouette Brie
Compliments including Murray’s Cranberry Orange Jam, Murray’s Marcona Almonds, and Murray’s Sea Salt Crackers
Two wine selections to compliment the cheese
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.