- 1 1/2 ounces tequila.
- 1 ounce Pickle Brine.
- 1/2 ounce lime juice.
- 1/2 ounce Cointreau.
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup.
- lime wheel.
- salt.
- PLP Koolaide Pickle
Rim a rocks glass with salt. Combine all the liquids in a shaker over ice. Shake. Strain into the rocks glass over ice cubes and garnish with a lime wheel and PLP Koolaid Pickle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.