Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 3 Hour 30 minutes
Total Time: 3 hours 50 minutes
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
1 ½ Cups Kentucky Legend Oven Roasted Turkey (Diced)
1 Cup Butter
½ Tsp. Black Pepper
½ Tsp. Salt
2 Tsp. Poultry Seasoning
2 Cups Yellow Onion (Diced)
2 Cups Celery (Chopped)
6 Cups White Bread (Dried and Cubed)
6 Cups Wheat Bread (Dried and Cubed)
¼ Cup Parsley (Chopped)
1 Tbsp. Rosemary (Chopped)
1 Tbsp. Thyme (Chopped)
1 Tbsp. Sage (Chopped)
1 1/2 Cups Chicken Broth
2 Eggs
Directions:
- Melt butter over medium heat on stovetop then stir in poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper.
- Add celery and onions and cook until soft. Remove from heat and let cool completely.
- In a large bowl mix bread cubes, cooled mixture, parsley, rosemary, thyme, sage and Kentucky Legend Turkey.
- Gently stir while adding chicken broth a little at a time to moisten mixture.
- Whisk eggs and stir in gently.
- Grease a 5-6 quart crock-pot and add dressing.
- Cook on high for 30 minutes then reduce temperature to low and cook for another 3-4 hours until cook thoroughly.
