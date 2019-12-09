Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
2 ½ Cups Kentucky Legend Oven Roasted Turkey (Chopped)
1 Box Puff Pastry Sheets
1 Small Onion (Chopped)
2 Tbsp. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
1 (8oz.) Package Cream Cheese
½ Tsp. Salt
½ Tsp. Black Pepper
½ Tsp. Ground Sage
½ Tsp. Garlic Powder
1 Cup Dried Cranberries (Chopped)
½ Cup Pecans (Chopped)
1 Egg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Heat olive oil at medium temperature.
- Add onion and sauté until tender.
- Add turkey and seasonings then stir.
- Lower temperature and add cream cheese; blend until melted.
- Remove from heat and stir in cranberries and pecans.
- Roll out puff pastry sheet and spread turkey mixture across leaving about an inch around the edges to seal with top portion.
- Roll out second puff pastry, place on top and seal edges with bottom.
- Whisk 1 egg with 1 Tbsp. Water and brush egg wash over puff pastry. Then bake at 375° for 15-20 minutes.
