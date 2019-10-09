Serve these spooky pot pies for a fun Halloween dinner that will wow your friends and family.
Prep Time: 35 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 tbsp butter
2 cups chopped Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Brown Sugar Ham
3 leeks (white and light green parts only), sliced
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh thyme
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 tsp salt and pepper
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
1 3/4 cups milk
1 cup frozen peas
1 tbsp sherry vinegar
1 egg
1 pkg (14 oz) frozen puff pastry, thawed
8 olive slices
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425˚F. Melt butter in large skillet set over medium heat; cook ham for 5 to 6 minutes or until browned. Add leeks, celery, carrots, thyme, garlic, salt and pepper; cook for 6 to 7 minutes or until vegetables start to soften. Sprinkle with flour; cook for 2 minutes.
- Slowly whisk in milk; bring to boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring constantly, for about 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in peas and vinegar. Remove from heat. Divide mixture among four 6-oz ramekins. Let cool slightly. Set on parchment paper–lined baking sheet.
- Beat egg lightly with 1 tbsp water; set aside. Using half of the puff pastry, roll four 2-inch balls for spider bodies and four 1-inch balls for spider heads. Roll out remaining half of puff pastry into 1/4-inch thickness. Cut thirty-two (5- x 1/2-inch) strips for spider legs.
- Drape 8 pastry spider legs over each pot pie. Top with pastry spider bodies and heads. Brush egg wash over pastry, including legs. Add 2 olive slices on top of each smaller pastry ball for spider’s eyes. Loosely cover legs with foil to prevent burning.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until pastry is golden brown and filling is bubbling.
Tip: Substitute pie pastry for puff pastry if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1 pot pie
Calories 890
Fat 51g
Saturated Fat 12g
Cholesterol 105mg
Sodium 1550mg
Carbohydrate 81g
Fiber 6g
Sugars 16g
Protein 28g
