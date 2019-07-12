- 2 12-pack sweet dinner rolls, like King’s Hawaiian
- Butter
- Mayonnaise
- 1 cup sliced dill gherkin pickles
- 6 slices of Swiss Cheese
- 1 lb. Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham, chopped finely
- Yellow mustard
- 9 X 9 baking pan
Pre-heat oven to 350F.
Cut a 12 pack of dinner rolls in half, lengthwise using a sharp bread knife and place the top half upside down inside a heavily buttered 9 X 9 baking pan. Remove a row of 4 buns from the second pack of dinner rolls to fill in the space in the baking pan. You should have 16 rolls in total.
Begin assembling sandwich by spreading a thin layer of mayo, adding the layer of pickles, Swiss slices, and chopped ham. Add a thin layer of mustard to the bottom half of the rolls and place with the bottom facing up on top of the sliders.
Bake rolls for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to rest for a couple minutes before placing a cutting board on top of pan and inverting it. Serve immediately.
Tip: You can also make this dish in advance before baking it by wrapping the pan with plastic wrap and refrigerating it for up to 2 days in advance. Then remove the plastic wrap and bake for 20-25 minutes
