Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 2 Hours
Total Time: 2 hours 20 minutes
Serves: 7-8
Ingredients:
1 Kentucky Legend Whole Ham
1 Cup Riesling Wine
4-6 Sprigs Fresh Thyme (Depending on Size)
1 Shallot (Finely Chopped)
1 18oz. Jar Peach Reserves
¾ Cup Packed Light Brown Sugar
½ Cup Stone Ground Mustard
Directions:
- Preheat Oven to 350°.
- In a saucepan over medium-high heat, bring wine, thyme sprigs and shallot to a boil.
- Reduce heat and let simmer until wine is reduce to ½ cup.
- Remove from heat, discard thyme sprigs, and stir in peach preserves, brown sugar, and mustard.
- Line roasting pan with aluminum foil and place Kentucky Legend ham on the rack then glaze with brush using half the glaze.
- Bake uncovered for 1 hour 30 minutes adding more glaze every 15 minutes.
- Cover with foil and bake for additional 30 minutes.
