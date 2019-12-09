Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 1 hours 5 minutes
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
1 lb. Kentucky Legend ¼ Sliced Hickory Ham (Cubed)
16 slice White Bread (Cut Off Crust & Cubed)
3 Cups Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
12 Slices Swiss Cheese
6 Eggs
3 Cups Milk
½ Tsp. Onion Salt
½ Tsp. Dry Mustard
½ Tsp. Salt
½ Tsp. Black Pepper
3 Cups Crushed Cornflakes
1 Stick Melted Butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Grease 9x13 baking dish.
- Spread half of bread cubes evenly in the baking dish.
- Layer ham, both cheeses and cover with remaining bread cubes.
- Mix Eggs, milk, onion salt, dry mustard, salt, and pepper then pour evenly over bread cubes.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Combine crushed cornflakes andmelted butter to form a topping.
- Bake at 375° for 40 minutes or until cooked through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.