Both delicious and festive, this holiday appetizer will impress all of your guests.
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Serves:8 to 10
Ingredients:
4 slices Baked Honey Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham
8 oz mozzarella cheese
1 1/2 lb prepared pizza dough
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh basil, divided
1 egg, beaten
2 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary
4 tsp sesame seeds
1/2 tsp garlic powder
2 cups marinara sauce, for serving
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut ham into 32 bite-size pieces. Cut mozzarella into 32 squares (1/2-inch squares). On floured surface, cut dough into 4 pieces. Cut each quarter into 8 portions. Roll out each piece into 1/4-inch thickness. Stuff with piece of ham, cheese and a little basil. Pinch edges to seal and enclose filling. Roll into balls.
- Place each ball, seam-side down, on parchment paper–lined baked sheet, arranging balls in shape of Christmas tree. Start with 1 ball at bottom to resemble tree trunk. Then with balls touching, arrange row of 7 balls. Add rows, reducing the number of balls by 1 in each row to form triangle shape. Arrange remaining balls on top of tree to form star.
- Beat egg with 1 tbsp water; brush over dough balls. Sprinkle with rosemary, sesame seeds and garlic powder. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with remaining basil.
- Meanwhile, heat marinara sauce in saucepan set over medium heat until simmering. Serve pizza bites with marinara sauce for dipping.
Tip: Substitute 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese for sesame seeds if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1/10 of recipe
Calories 280
Fat 9g
Saturated Fat 4g
Cholesterol 45mg
Sodium 950mg
Carbohydrate 37g
Fiber 3g
Sugars 5g
Protein 12g
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.