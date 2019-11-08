Ingredients
- 4 to 6 pound Kentucky Legend Half Ham
- 1/2 cup whiskey
- 1/3 firmly packed cup light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons finely grated orange peel
- 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- Orange slices (thinly sliced)
- Additional cloves for garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- On a rack in a roasting pan, roast ham uncovered, for about 20 minutes per pound, or until meat thermometer reads 140 degrees.
- While ham is roasting, simmer the brown sugar, whiskey, orange peel, cloves, and allspice over medium low heat for about 15 minutes (until slightly thickened).
- Brush the glaze over the ham about 20 minutes before ham is done roasting.
- Garnish the ham with orange slices, cloves and serve.
Servings: 6-8
Prep Time: 15
Total Time: 2:20
