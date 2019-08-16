Serves 12
This Cheesy Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole is everything you need for a Win!
Ingredients:
- 1 package (30 oz) frozen shredded hashbrowns
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) melted butter
- salt and pepper
- 1 and 1/2 cups (packed) Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 1 and 1/2 cups (packed) cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 and 1/2 to 2 cups Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham, cut into bite-size pieces
- 8 large eggs
- 1 and 1/3 cups evaporated milk OR cream
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard powder (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F.
- Spray a 9x13 inch pan with nonstick spray, or grease with butter.
- Dump the bag of frozen hashbrowns into the pan. (There is no need to thaw first.)
- Melt a stick of butter in a small bowl, and pour evenly over the potatoes. Sprinkle the potatoes with salt and pepper. Use a spoon to gently toss it all together, spread so that it's even.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and lightly browned on top. You can even nab a forkful to make sure they are done if you like.
- Remove the casserole and reduce the oven temperature to 350.
- Layer the Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese over the top of the potatoes. Add the ham. You can either leave it layered or use a spoon to gently toss the cheese and potatoes and ham together. Either way is fine. (I like to toss for a more even distribution.)
- In a large bowl or stand mixer, whisk together 8 eggs, evaporated milk OR cream, seasoned salt, kosher salt, pepper, dry mustard, and onion powder. Beat well.
- Pour the egg mixture evenly over the top of the casserole, making sure everything gets wet.
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes. It is done when bubbly, when the edges start to brown and the center doesn't wiggle when you shake the pan.
- If the center of the casserole looks very wobbly but the top is starting to brown too much, cover with foil for the last few minutes of baking.
Overnight instructions:
- Follow instructions through step 5 (bake the potatoes at 400.) Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.
- Follow the instructions above for layering the cheese and ham. Cover tightly and refrigerate overnight.
- In a large bowl, whisk together 8 eggs, evaporated milk OR cream, seasoned salt, kosher salt, pepper, dry mustard, and onion powder. Beat well.
- Cover the egg mixture and refrigerate overnight.
- In the morning, preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.
- Whisk the egg mixture once more, pour over the potatoes.
- Bake at 350 for 45-55 minutes. It is done when bubbly, when the edges start to brown and the center doesn't wiggle when you shake the pan.
- If the center of the casserole looks very wobbly but the top is starting to brown too much, cover with foil for the last few minutes of baking.
