With meaty mushrooms and Black Forest ham, this rich creamy pasta is sure to please any hungry dinner crowd.

 

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 lb rigatoni

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1/2 lb mixed mushrooms, sliced

1/4 tsp salt and pepper

1 cupdiced Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Black Forest Ham

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh thyme

1/3 cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup 35% heavy cream

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions:

 

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid.
  2. Meanwhile, heat oil and butter in large skillet set over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms, salt and pepper for 5 to 8 minutes or until starting to brown.
  3. Stir in ham, onion, garlic, rosemary and thyme; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until ham starts to brown and onion starts to soften. Stir in white wine; bring to boil. Stir in broth, cream, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until thickened slightly.
  4. Add pasta and reserved cooking liquid to skillet. Stir in Parmesan; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until pasta is well coated and sauce is thickened. Sprinkle with green onions.

 

Tips:

• Substitute penne for rigatoni if desired.

• Substitute Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey for Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Black Forest Ham if desired.

• Substitute 1/4 cup broth and 2 tbsp lemon juice for wine if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per 1/6 of recipe

Calories 570

Fat 26g

Saturated Fat 12g

Cholesterol 75mg

Sodium 680mg

Carbohydrate 66g

Fiber 2g

Sugars 6g

Protein 19g

