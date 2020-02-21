With meaty mushrooms and Black Forest ham, this rich creamy pasta is sure to please any hungry dinner crowd.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 lb rigatoni
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp butter
1/2 lb mixed mushrooms, sliced
1/4 tsp salt and pepper
1 cupdiced Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Black Forest Ham
1 onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh thyme
1/3 cup dry white wine
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup 35% heavy cream
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
4 green onions, thinly sliced
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid.
- Meanwhile, heat oil and butter in large skillet set over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms, salt and pepper for 5 to 8 minutes or until starting to brown.
- Stir in ham, onion, garlic, rosemary and thyme; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until ham starts to brown and onion starts to soften. Stir in white wine; bring to boil. Stir in broth, cream, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until thickened slightly.
- Add pasta and reserved cooking liquid to skillet. Stir in Parmesan; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until pasta is well coated and sauce is thickened. Sprinkle with green onions.
Tips:
• Substitute penne for rigatoni if desired.
• Substitute Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey for Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Black Forest Ham if desired.
• Substitute 1/4 cup broth and 2 tbsp lemon juice for wine if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1/6 of recipe
Calories 570
Fat 26g
Saturated Fat 12g
Cholesterol 75mg
Sodium 680mg
Carbohydrate 66g
Fiber 2g
Sugars 6g
Protein 19g
