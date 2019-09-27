INGREDIENTS
FOR THE BISCUITS
- 2 cups all-purpose flour (preferably White Lily)
- 3 tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. Kosher salt
- 2 tbsp. butter, very cold
- 2 tbsp. lard or bacon fat, very cold
- 1 cup full-fat buttermilk
- ⅔ cup heavy cream
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour (preferably White Lily)
- 4 tbsp. butter, melted
· FOR SHAPING
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Butter the bottom and sides of a 10-inch cast iron skillet.
- Mix together dry ingredients.
- Grate the cold butter and lard into the dry ingredients and toss to distribute.
- Pour buttermilk and cream into dry ingredients and mix until just barely combined. It should resemble cottage cheese.
- Use 4-ounce scoop or spoon to place one dollop of dough into a bowl with the remaining flour.
- Sprinkle flour on top. Pick up dough ball and gently shake off excess flour.
- Place into the skillet very close together.
- Bake for 20 minutes until golden brown and set.
- Pour melted butter over biscuits as soon as they are out of the oven.
