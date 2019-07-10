Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 3 ½ cups heavy cream
- 7 earl grey tea bags
- 1 Tablespoon powdered gelatin
- 4 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- pinch salt
- 4 oz semisweet chocolate chips
- 2/3 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- Whisk together gelatin with 1/4 cup cold water, set aside to hydrate
- Bring cream, sugar, honey and salt to a boil and remove from heat
- Steep tea bags, pressing several times to release tea (continue steeping till strong slightly bitter flavor is achieved, about 20 minutes)
- Remove tea bags, return cream to a simmer
- Remove from heat and add gelatin, whisk till combined
- Pour hot cream over chocolate and let sit one minute
- Whisk gently to fully incorporate chocolate, trying not to aerate
- Add vanilla extract
- Strain
- Chill on ice bath till cool and slightly viscous, about 10 minutes
- Portion into glasses or bowls
- Cover each individual glass with plastic wrap
- Store in fridge until set at least 6 hours, up to 3 days
- Serve with your favorite cookie crumbled on top and fresh berries or preserves
