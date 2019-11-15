Makes 2 loaves
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1 cup milk chocolate chips (Ghirardelli)
1 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup canola oil
4 tbsp unsalted butter (melted)
2 large eggs (lightly beaten)
1 15oz canned pumpkin
1/2 cup apple butter
1/4 cup sour cream
1 tsp vanilla
Preheat oven to 350*. Prepare two 8”x 4” loaf pans by spraying them with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium mixing bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir in the chocolate chips. Set aside.
In a separate large mixing bowl add sugars, canola oil, melted butter, eggs. Whisk to combine. Add pumpkin, apple butter, sour cream, and vanilla. Mix well.
Add the dry mixture to the wet and fold until just combined. Pour equal amounts into the prepared pans. Bake for approximately 55-60 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Do not over bake!
Remove from oven and allow to cool. Once cooled, remove the bread from the pans.
Simple Cream Cheese Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 block cream cheese (softened)
4 tbsp unsalted butter (softened)
1 1/2 tsp vanilla
Simply add the above ingredients to a mixing bowl. Beat on med-high until smooth and creamy.
To coat pumpkin bread:
Place your prepared cream cheese glaze into a glass measuring cup. Microwave on high for approximately 30-40 seconds to make the glaze easy to pour. Pour the desired amount atop each loaf! Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.