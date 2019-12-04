Makes: 1 serving
Ingredients
1 cup organic pineapple (frozen chunks)
1 cup fresh organic kale (or 1/2 cup frozen)
1 cup fresh organic spinach (or 1/2 cup frozen)
1/4 avocado (fresh)
1 tablespoon hemp hearts
1 scoop of collagen or protein powder
1 whole dropper of CBD Oil- approx. 30mg CBD
Coconut water (or other liquid to blend)
Directions
Combine all ingredients in order in a blender.
Top with coconut water or desired liquid (such as milk or water). Blend until smooth.
Nutrition: 190 Calories (with water); Fat 9g (1g Saturated); Carb 19g; Sugar 11g (0g added); Protein 12g
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.