Servings: 12–16 squares
Time: 40–50 minutes (baking time)
Ingredients:
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
1 4-ounce unsweetened chocolate baking bar
1/2 ounce dark chocolate chips
1/2 ounce semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/4 teaspoon espresso powder
1/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder, sifted
2 cups white sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste
3 large eggs, room temperature
1 1/4 cup flour
1 pinch of kosher salt
1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
How to Make:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease or line with parchment an 8x8 baking dish.
- In a large non-stick sauce pan, over low heat, slowly melt unsweetened, dark, and semi-sweet chocolate with butter until completely melted.
- Whisk in dark cocoa powder and espresso powder until combined.
- Remove from heat, and let cool for 3 minutes.
- Pour chocolate mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer. Add in sugar, salt, and vanilla, and mix on medium speed until completely combined (1 minute).
- Add in eggs, one at a time, mixing for 30 seconds after each egg addition.
- Slowly add in flour, 1/4 cup at a time and reserving 1 tablespoon. Mix in flour on low speed until incorporated. Do not overmix.
- Place the reserved tablespoon of flour in a small bowl. Add in remaining semi-sweet and dark chocolate chips. Stir to coat the chips. This helps the chips not sick to the bottom of the pan.
- Fold flour-coated chips and rest of flour into your batter, which will be thick. Stir until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Add batter to prepared baking dish. Bake uncovered for 35 minutes.
- After 35 minutes, cover brownies with tinfoil and bake for another 10 minutes, or until toothpick comes out with a few crumbs only.
- Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes.
