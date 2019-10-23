Ingredients
For Steak
1ea NY Strip Steak, preferably prime, 14-16oz
2 Tbs Jeff Ruby Seasoning, available online @ https://shop.jeffruby.com/seasonings
2 Tbs Canola Oil
2 Tbs Butter, unsalted
1 Sprig Rosemary
1 Sprig Thyme
3 cloves garlic, crushed
TN Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce
1 Tbs butter, unsalted
1 Shallot, minced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp pink peppercorns
1 tsp cracked black peppercorn
½ cup TN Whiskey
½ cup heavy cream
1 cup stock – veal or beef
Procedure:
- Preheat oven to 400.
- Begin heating the cast iron pan over medium heat.
- Meanwhile, place seasoning on a plate. Season steak by placing into the seasoning, pushing it down to fully crust steak on both sides.
- Add oil to hot pan. Place steak in pan. Sear on one side to give a nice crust, approximately 2 minutes. Turn steak over. Add herbs, crushed garlic, and butter to the pan. Remove pan from heat and place in the oven.
To make sauce:
- Melt butter in a small sauce pan over high heat. Add garlic and shallots. Cook until lightly caramelized and fragrant.
- Add peppercorns.
- Toast lightly.
- Deglaze with your favorite Tennessee whiskey. Reduce by half. Lower heat to medium.
- Add heavy cream. Allow to thicken slightly. Add stock. Allow to reduce on medium-low heat, until sauce coats the back of a spoon. Sauce can be made ahead.
- Remove steak from oven when at desired temperature (approximately 6 minutes for medium rare, 10 for medium).
- Tilt the skillet and use a spoon to baste steak with butter, herbs, and garlic. Repeat several times. Remove steak from pan. Allow to rest.
- Plate steak, either topped or served with the whiskey peppercorn sauce. Enjoy!
