Ingredients
3 cups cranberry juice, chilled
1 cup pomegranate juice, chilled
1 (750-milliliter) bottle prosecco, chilled
2 cups vodka
1 1/2 cups chilled ginger ale
1/4 cup Simple Syrup
1 Pomegranate Ice Ring
Stir together cranberry juice and pomegranate juice in a large serving bowl. Stir in prosecco, vodka, ginger ale, and Simple Syrup. Gently place ice ring in center; serve immediately
