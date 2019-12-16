Ingredients
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
6 ounces thick-cut bacon (about 5 slices)
1 1/2 cups (7 oz.) raw cashews
1 1/2 cups (6 oz.) raw pecan halves
1 cup (5 oz.) raw almonds
1/2 cup (3 oz.) blanched hazelnuts
1 tablespoon soy sauce
Step 1 Stir together rosemary, granulated sugar, salt, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Set aside. Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium, turning occasionally, until crisp, 14 to 18 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels; reserve for another use. Pour drippings through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Wipe skillet clean.
Step 2 Heat 3 tablespoons of the drippings in the skillet over medium. Add cashews, pecan halves, almonds, hazelnuts, soy sauce, and reserved rosemary mixture. Cook, stirring often, until nuts are coated and sugar has melted, 2 to 4 minutes.
Step 3 Transfer nuts to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; spread in one layer. Bake at 350°F until toasted, stirring occasionally, 10 to 14 minutes. Cool completely, 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.