Ingredients:
-fried corn tortilla chips (approx 16oz)
-melted queso cheese (6oz)
-pinto beans (6oz)
-BBQ sauce (6oz)
-pulled pork (6oz)
-sliced fresh jalapenos
-sliced fresh fresno peppers
-scallions
Procedure:
-Arrange half the corn chips on a plate
-Ladle half the cheese over the chips
-Mound the remaining chips over the cheese
-Ladle the remaining cheese over the chips.
-Ladle the pinto beans over the chips
-Add the pulled pork to the top of the chips
-Add the BBQ sauce over the pork
-Garnish liberally with jalapenos, fresnos and scallions
