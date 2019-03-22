Makes 1 (12-cup) Bundt cake

Think of this Bundt as the frosted layer cake’s laid-back cousin. It requires less effort to make but packs all the same spiced, fruity flavor of the original. Bananas and whole milk keep the cake moist and flavorful for days, but the best part is that tangy, spoon-licking Cream Cheese Icing. 

½      cup (57 grams) chopped pecans

3⅓   cups (417 grams) all-purpose flour

1⅓   cups (267 grams) granulated sugar

1       teaspoon (5 grams) baking powder 

1       teaspoon (3 grams) kosher salt

1       teaspoon (2 grams) ground cinnamon

¾      teaspoon (3.75 grams) baking soda

¼      teaspoon ground nutmeg

1½   cups (341 grams) mashed ripe banana

1       cup (224 grams) canola oil

½      cup (120 grams) whole milk, room temperature

3       large eggs (150 grams), room temperature

1       teaspoon (4 grams) vanilla extract

1       cup (200 grams) finely chopped fresh pineapple

Cream Cheese Icing (recipe follows)

Garnish: chopped toasted pecans

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Butter and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan.  
  2. Sprinkle pecans in bottom of prepared pan.  
  3. In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, baking soda, and nutmeg. In a medium bowl, stir together banana, oil, milk, eggs, and vanilla. Make a well in center of flour mixture; add banana mixture, stirring just until moistened. Fold in pineapple. Pour batter over pecans, smoothing top with an offset spatula.  
  4. Bake until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes, covering with foil halfway through baking to prevent excess browning. Let cool in pan for
    10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Pour Cream Cheese Icing over cooled cake. Top with toasted pecans, if desired.  

Cream Cheese Icing

Makes about 1½ cups

3       ounces (86 grams) cream cheese, softened

¼      cup (60 grams) whole milk, room temperature

¼      teaspoon (1 gram) vanilla extract

1¾   cups (210 grams) confectioners’ sugar

  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat cream cheese at medium speed until creamy. Add milk and vanilla, beating until combined. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating until smooth. Use immediately.

    Photo by Stephen DeVries

