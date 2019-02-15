Ingredients
Grapeseed oil (Vegetable oil will work as well)
80/20 fresh ground beef
Salt
Black pepper
Cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles (if desired)
Potato or egg bun
Method
1. Lightly oil a large cast iron pan or grill top and put over medium-high heat
2. From the ground beef, form 3-4 oz burger patties, approx. size of a tennis ball (no
larger, as they will fall apart!)
3. Once the pan had heated for about 10 minutes, use a flat steel spatula to
ground beef flat into pan or on grill to about a ½ inch thick. Make sure the meat
is loose and not too compacted, as the heat will be unable to escape
(Pro-tip: You want the meat to be a dark, espresso color. If it’s gray, that means the
burger was packed too tightly and was steamed instead of caramelized.)
4. Sprinkle a pinch of salt on the burger from 8-10 inches away. Repeat with black
pepper.
5. Allow to cook 1.5-2 minutes and flip. If desired, add cheese. Leave on for
another minute and remove from heat.
6. Use a potato or egg bun, as they are denser and add a bit of sweetness. When
topping your burger, the trick is to use condiments as glue. Whether it’s Hugh
-Baby’s white sauce or Thousand Island Dressing, use it to hold the burger together.
Pat suggests:
Add sauce to bottom bun, add lettuce, add patty with cheese, three
bread & butter pickles, a touch of sauce, an a thinly sliced onion, add top
bun and enjoy!
