Ingredients -
4 Chicken Breasts
4 Hard Boiled Eggs - chopped
1 Cup celery, finely chopped
1/2 cup Sweet Pickle Relish
Miracle Whip
1/2 cup pecans, coarsely chopped
Salt to taste
Cook chicken breasts until tender; remove skin.
Finely chop chicken and set aside
In bowl mix chicken, celery, salt, pickle relish, hard boiled eggs, stir in enough Miracle Whip to moisten, add nuts, and chill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.