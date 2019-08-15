Ingredients - 

4 Chicken Breasts

4 Hard Boiled Eggs - chopped

1 Cup celery, finely chopped

1/2 cup Sweet Pickle Relish

Miracle Whip

1/2 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

Salt to taste

Cook chicken breasts until tender; remove skin.

Finely chop chicken and set aside

In bowl mix chicken, celery, salt, pickle relish, hard boiled eggs, stir in enough Miracle Whip to moisten, add nuts, and chill

