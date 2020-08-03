5 medium lemons
2 cups good quality plain vodka (not flavored)
1/2 lb. sugar
Rinse the lemons, then dry them. Using a knife or peeler, peel off the peel of the all the lemons. Take care to just get the yellow part without the white pith. Place all the peels in a quart jar. Pour vodka over them. Seal the top of the jar so that it is airtight. Let mixture sit at room temperature (not in a window or sun) for 10 days.
After ten days, bring 2 cups of water and a 1/2 pound of sugar to a simmer. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Take off the heat and let cool completely. Drain the vodka of the lemon peels (you can throw out the lemon peels). Combine the flavored vodka with the cooled simple syrup. Mix to combine. Fill a quart or liter jar or bottle with limoncello and let sit for another 10 days. Then chill (even in the freezer) and drink!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.