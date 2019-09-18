Recipe:
(MeatBall)
2# Ground Lamb
2# Ground Pork
2 Large Shallots Finely diced
5 cloves of Garlic
1 Bunch Of Chives
1 Bunch Of Parsley
1 Tbsp Of Cumin
1 Tbsp Of Onion Powder
2 Tbsp Of Harissa
1 Tbsp Of Turmeric
2 Tbsp Of Salt
2 Tbsp Of Pepper
2 Large Eggs
½ cup Of Toasted Panko
Green Goddess
- 1 cup parsley leaves
- 1 cup of packed Spinach
- 2 tablespoons tarragon leaves, rinsed
- 3 tablespoons minced chives
- 2 anchovy fillets
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Champagne vinegar
- ½ grapeseed oil
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- S&P To taste
Meatball(MOP)
Chop Herbs, Mix All ingredients together And form 2 Oz Meatballs
Green Goddess(MOP)
Add All Ingredients into a Blender with the Exception of oil. Start blender on low speed and Slowly add Oil to emulsify.
12 South Farmer Ingredients:
Herbs, Shallots, Micro Greens
