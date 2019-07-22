1 cup red quinoa (dried)
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
3 large Portabella caps (washed and cubed)
Half of a small white onion (peeled and minced)
8 oz zucchini (stem removed)
1/4 cup grated parmesan
2 tsp kosher salt
1 egg
1 3/4 cup bread crumbs (Progresso or similar)
Instructions
1. Put the quinoa in mesh strainer and rinse under water until it is clear
2. Bring 2 cups of water to boil in a medium pan, add rinsed quinoa, cover and cook for 15-20 minutes until quinoa is soft
3. Add oil to a large pot and preheat to medium heat
4. Process the mushroom cubes in a food processor until they are finely chopped
5. Add minced onion and crushed red pepper to preheated pot, cook for 3-4 minutes or until softened
6. Shred zucchini in a food processor (or with a cheese grater)
7. Place grated zucchini in a clean towel or cheese cloth and squeeze to remove as much moisture as possible
8. Add chopped mushrooms and grated zucchini to the pot, then cook, stirring occasionally for 3-4 minutes or until zucchini has softened some
9. While mushrooms and zucchini are cooking, strain cooked quinoa
10. Remove large pot from the heat and and add parmesan, cooked quinoa, and salt; mix to combine
11. Let mixture cool completely then add egg (lightly beaten) and breadcrumbs; mix to combine
12. Lightly compact mixture onto a sheet tray (lined with parchment paper) and allow it to rest in the fridge for about an hour
13. Measure mixture into 1/3lb balls and flatten into burgers (using a large biscuit ring will help make the burgers round)
14. Cook the burgers immediately or freeze in an airtight container for future use
