The Jaw Dropper Burger
1lb 80/20 ground beef divided into 3 equal amounts
Sea salt
Black pepper
1 5” bakery-fresh hamburger buns (toasted)
3 big strips of cooked bacon
3 slices of smoked cheddar
3 oz. spicy mayo
Pickled Jalapeños
Spicy Mayo
1 cup mayo
3 tbsp Sriracha
1. Preheat your cooking surface to 350-400 degrees.
2. Shape the beef into three 5 inch patties and top with as much salt and pepper as desired
3. Cook patties to your desired internal temperature (145-150 for medium), adding the slices of cheese 30 seconds before removing them from the heat.
4. Place a patty on the bottom bun then top with a strip of bacon, 1 oz spicy mayo, and as many jalapeños as desired
5. Repeat step 4 for the other two patties and then add the top bun.
6. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.