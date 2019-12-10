Serves 8
- Ingredients:
- 5 eggs
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup milk
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1 can whole kernel corn
2 cans cream-style corn
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 Degrees.
- Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.
- In a large bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add melted butter, sugar, cornstarch and milk. Stir in corn and creamed corn. Blend well. Pour mixture into prepared casserole dish.
- Bake for 1 hour.
