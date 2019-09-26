Ingredients
1 1⁄2 cups mayonnaise
1⁄4 cup apple cider vinegar
2 1⁄2 teaspoon horseradish
1 1⁄2 teaspoon lemon juice
3⁄4 teaspoon yellow mustard
3⁄4 teaspoon black pepper
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne
1 1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder
Blend all ingredients. Keep refrigerated. Serve with your favorite protein/BBQ.
