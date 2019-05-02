A bright and refreshing cocktail made with a house made mango syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, Aperol apertivo, and Thompson Station's own H. Clark Tennessee Gin
Recipe:
1.5 oz Broker's Gin
.5oz Aperol
5 oz spiced Mango Syrup
.5oz Lemon Juice
