Ingredients:
1 pound chickpea or lentil pasta, cooked al dente
2 cucumbers, seeded, quartered lengthwise, and sliced
3 green onions, thinly sliced
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, diced
1 cup artichoke hearts, chopped
1/4 cup chopped fresh dill, plus extra for garnish
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/2 cup olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
3/4 pound goat feta cheese, crumbled
Fresh greens as the base for the salad
1 pound grilled or baked chicken (optional)
Instructions:
Combine pasta, cucumber, green onions, tomatoes, olives, and artichokes in a large bowl. Place dill, vinegar, and mustard in a blender and blend until smooth. With the motor running, slowly add the olive oil and blend until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Pour the vinaigrette over the pasta mixture and stir well to combine. ** Consider doubling the dressing recipe so that you have some leftover to pour over your greens) Gently fold in the feta cheese. Top with chicken (about 4 ounces per person). Garnish with additional dill and serve over fresh greens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.