Yield: 6 appetizer portions
2 tsp salt
2 tbsp Lemon Juice
1 tbsp Shallot, finely minced
6 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 tsp Calabrian Chili Oil (opitional)
1 ea Ruby Red Grapefruit
2 ea Cara Cara Orange
2 ea Blood Orange
12 ea Castelvetrano Olive, crushed and torn in halves
1/2 cup Toasted Pistachio, roughly chopped
1/2 ea Fennel Bulb, thinly sliced with a knife or mandolin, fronds reserved
1 tsp Maldon Salt
1. Combine lemon juice, shallot, and salt in a small bowl and whisk until salt dissolves. Add olive oil and chili oil and whisk to combine.
2. Remove citrus peels (including pith) with a knife then slice citrus crosswise, about 1/3 inch thick. Arrange slices like a mosaic on a serving plate.
3. Arrange olives, pistachios, and fennel evenly over citrus.
4. Stir dressing and spoon evenly over citrus. Finish with fennel fronds and Maldon salt.
Note - For best results, assemble just prior to serving. Citrus can be sliced ahead. If these citrus varieties aren't available, sub other styles.
