Custard Base
1/4 c Sugar
1/2 c Brown Sugar
1/2 c Milk
1/2 c Cream
5 eggs
1/2 ea Vanilla bean or 1/4 tsp Vanilla Paste
1 tbsp Cinnamon
1 tsp Kosher Salt
1 bag old burger buns, brioche Lightly toasted.
Mix custard to completely mixed.
Place bread into a 9 inch square baking dish
Pour over custard
Press overnight in the cooler
Bake at 350 for 45 minutes to an hour
Chill through
Cut out sticks to desired size and shape
In a saute pan melt butter and sear the French toast sticks on each side till golden brown – or – deep fry in a table top fryer at 350degrees for 6-7 minutes
Dust with powdered sugar and serve with warm maple syrup or a Maple Pecan crème anglaise with Campfire sugar!
Crème anglaise
1/4c Milk
1/4c Cream
3/4oz Pecan Liquor
1.5oz Maple Syrup
1” vanilla bean scraped
Pinch of salt
Dash of nutmeg
Mix milk in cream together in a small sauce pot with all ingredients besides egg yolks. Once cream mixture is warm, temper in eggs by mixing a little of the warm mixture into the eggs, then adding the wared egg yolks into the pan. Over low to medium heat cook custard base until it thickens. Serve warm with French toast sticks, waffles or over ice cream!
