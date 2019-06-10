Low Glycemic, Grain Free, Gluten Free & Dairy Free
BERRIES
- 7-8 cups mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cherries and/or blackberries)
- 3 Tbsp maple syrup or honey
- 2 Tbsp arrowroot starch (or cornstarch or gluten-free flour)
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1 cup almond flour (or almond meal)
- ⅔ cup shredded coconut (or sub almond flour or rolled oats if OK with grains)
- 1 cup roughly chopped pecans
- 3/4 cup coconut sugar (or organic brown sugar)
- ½ tsp sea salt
- 4 Tbsp coconut oil or vegan butter
- 2 Tbsp maple syrup (optional)
CRISP
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (176 C) and add fruit directly to a 9x13-inch or similar size dish . Top with maple syrup, arrowroot, and lemon juice and toss to combine.
- To a large mixing bowl, add the almond flour, coconut, pecans, coconut sugar, and salt. Stir to combine. Then add coconut oil (or vegan butter) and mix again (with a spoon or your hands) until evenly distributed. Taste a little and see if it’s sweet enough for you. Add either more coconut sugar or a little more honey or you can use maple syrup
- Spread the crisp topping evenly over the fruit. Bake uncovered on the center oven rack for 40-45 minutes or until the fruit is bubbling and the top is golden brown.
