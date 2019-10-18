Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 32-34 minutes
Total Time: 44 minutes
Yield: Two 8” cake rounds OR 12 jumbo muffins OR 24 regular muffins
Ingredients:
- 1¼ cup filtered water or coffee
- 2 cage-free eggs
- ¾ cup olive oil
- 1 bag Healthy Body Bakery’s Black Cocoa Cake/Muffin Mix
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Prepare one of the following:
o Spray two 8” cake round pans with olive oil
o Line one 12-count jumbo muffin pan with liners
o Line two 12-count regular muffin pans with liners
- In a large bowl, beat water or coffee, cage-free eggs, and olive oil until smooth. Gradually beat in Healthy Body Bakery’s Black Cocoa Cake/Muffin Mix.
- Pour the batter into prepared cake round pans OR muffin liners.
- Bake for 32-34 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
- Let them cool completely before adding your favorite frosting.
