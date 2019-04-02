Prep Time: 5 minutes 

Cook Time: 10 minutes 

Serves: 1

Unicorn Milkshake 

Milkshake:

2 large scoops of ice cream 

3/4 cup 2% milk 

Marshmallow/ Sprinkles:

1 Tablespoon Cereal Marshmallows 

1 Tablespoon Sprinkles 

Whipped Cream: 

1 pint heavy whipping cream 

1 Tablespoon powdered sugar 

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract 

Preparation

For milkshake: 

In a blender, blend ice cream and milk until smooth. 

Pour into a 16 oz cup or glass. Top with whipped cream and marshmallow/sprinkles. 

Marshmallow/ Sprinkles

In a small bowl combine marshmallows and sprinkles. Set aside. 

Whipped Cream: 

In an electric mixer on medium/ high, mix cream, sugar and vanilla until soft peaks. 

