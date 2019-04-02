Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 1
Unicorn Milkshake
Milkshake:
2 large scoops of ice cream
3/4 cup 2% milk
Marshmallow/ Sprinkles:
1 Tablespoon Cereal Marshmallows
1 Tablespoon Sprinkles
Whipped Cream:
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1 Tablespoon powdered sugar
1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
Preparation
For milkshake:
In a blender, blend ice cream and milk until smooth.
Pour into a 16 oz cup or glass. Top with whipped cream and marshmallow/sprinkles.
Marshmallow/ Sprinkles
In a small bowl combine marshmallows and sprinkles. Set aside.
Whipped Cream:
In an electric mixer on medium/ high, mix cream, sugar and vanilla until soft peaks.
