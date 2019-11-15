Serves four
Sweet Potatoes
2lbs. Sweet potatoes
Salt
Canola oil(or your favorite cooking oil)
Procedure: Thoroughly wash the sweet potatoes in the sink and allow to dry. Preheat the oven to 375° and cut the potatoes into 1” cubes before placing them into a mixing bowl. Toss with enough oil to coat the potatoes well and then spread them out on a sheet pan or baking dish lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle salt and white pepper over the potatoes and roast approximately 45 minutes or until some nice bowning appears on the flesh of the potato.
Jalapeno Puree
2ea jalapeno, seeds removed
½ medium size white onion, diced
2 cloves garlic
¼c canola oil(or other liquid oil. Avoid solid oils like coconut as they require heat to be emulsified and we don’t want to heat up this recipe for flavor’s sake.)
¼ bunch cilantro(roughly ½ an ounce by weight)
1 ½oz lime juice
Procedure: Using a blender, combine all ingredients except for the oil and blend on high speed. Emulsify the mixture by SLOWLY pouring in the oil while the blender is running. Make sure that the mixture does NOT get hot as it will turn a dark green color and the flavor will suffer. Lastly adjust by adding salt to taste.
Accompaniments (Optional):
Spiced Crème Fraîche
½c store bought crème fraîche
-or-
If you want to make your own crème fraîche at home…
1c heavy cream
1 ½T cultured buttermilk
Mix the heavy cream and buttermilk together and pour into a small jar or container. Cover the container with a breathable lid. I use a mason jar at home and cover it with a coffee filter and rubberband personally. Allow the covered container to sit at room temperature for 24 hours, stir and then refridgerate.
Spice the crème fraîche with salt, garlic powder, cumin, and paprika all to taste. A little goes a long way.
Crispy Lentils
½c dry lentils(any color will work)
Water
Salt
Place the lentils in a small pot and add 4c of water and a large pinch of salt. Boil until the lentils are soft to the touch. Strain the water out of the pot and spread the lentils on a sheet pan or baking sheet and place in the oven on the lowest setting. Most ovens have a “warm” setting, this will work nicely.) leave the oven door cracked open for this part of the cooking process as it allows the moisture to escape and dries the lentils better. I use a wooden spoon as a prop for the door at home.
Extra Sharp Cheddar
To be grated on top of the dish later
