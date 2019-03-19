1 lb Baby green beans (haricots vert), blanched
2 15 oz cans of cannelini beans, rinsed well
5 Tbsp rough chopped flat leaf parsley
3 Tbsp rough chopped tarragon
Vinaigrette:
1/4 cup Good quality apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tsp Lemon zest
1 Tbsp dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
1 medium shallot, minced
1/3 - 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (to taste for acidity)
Salt + white pepper to taste
To blanch green beans, bring a pot of heavily salted water (it should taste like the sea) to a rolling boil. Have an ice bath ready — a large bowl with ice and plenty of water. In two batches, drop the beans into boiling water for 1 minute, then place immediately in the ice bath and stir. Once they are fully cooled, drain the beans and spread on a paper towel lined baking sheet to let dry.
To make the vinaigrette, blend all ingredients except the shallot and olive oil until well combined. Add oil in a slow steady stream to emulsify, and season to taste with the salt and white pepper. Once vinaigrette is seasoned, add the minced shallot.
Once the beans are relatively dry, toss with beans and vinaigrette to coat. If there is too much moisture on the beans, the dressing will not coat. Taste for seasoning again and add the herbs, reserving a few pinches for garnish.
