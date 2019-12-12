Tybee Island Sausage Pie
1lb Jimmy Dean (regular sausage)
1lb Jimmy Dean Maple sausage
1/2 cup chopped Vidalia onion
1-2 T butter
3/4 cup cream or evap milk
1 (3oz) package cream cheese
3 eggs
1 heavy cup sharp cheddar
W sauce
Salt and Pepper to taste
Dash hot sauce
1 9” pie crust*, partially baked and cooled (off brand works better than Name brand)
