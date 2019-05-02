Because Home is Where You Hang Your Hat! A rich and delicious old fashion style cocktail made with a house made coffee demarara syrup, Amaro Cia Ciaro, and the famous H. Clark Bourbon
Recipe:
2 oz H. Clark Bourbon
.5oz Amaro Cia Ciaro
.5oz Coffee Demarara Syrup
2 dashes of Angostura and Orange Bitters
