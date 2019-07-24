Brioche Rolls
Sliced Beef Tenderloin
- trimmed and tied
- salt/pepper/cayenne/maggi
- roasted @ 350 for 45 minutes
Garlic Chive Horseradish Sauce
- 2 cup mayo
- ¼ cup garlic chives
- 1 garlic clove
- horseradish to taste
- t of salt
- t of smoked paprika
Roasted Onions & Pepper Relish (optional)
- olive oil
- salt
- pepper
Pea Shoot Tendrils
