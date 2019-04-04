- 1 cup fresh ricotta cheese, drained
- 1 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for finishing the pasta
- 2 eggs plus 1 egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives (optional)
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 cups semolina flour
- Combine the first 5 ingredients in a bowl and whisk vigorously to combine. The mixture should be light and airy when you're finished. Next, fold in the 1/2 cup of flour until it is combined with the ricotta mixture, adding more flour by the tablespoon if needed so that the mixture isn't too sticky to roll into 1-inch balls. Using floured hands, roll the ricotta mixture into balls and place in a bowl or dish that has 1/4 inch of the semolina sprinkled on the bottom. Arrange the balls so that they are not touching each other or the sides. When you have a layer, cover the balls completely with flour and begin another layer. Finish by completely burying the ricotta balls and transfer to the fridge. Leave overnight. Carefully unearth the gnudi and place on a rimmed baking sheet. The flour that remains can be sifted back into a container to use in the future.
- Using fresh blanched peas & fava bean, warm in melted butter over medium heat. Add mint and lemon zest. Once the gnudi is finished poaching add them to the mixture, rolling them in the butter.
- Season and serve.
