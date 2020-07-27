8 ounces    Dry Cavatappi

3-4 each     Grilled Hamburgers – Chopped

4 ounces    Diced Fresh Tomatoes

4 ounces    Bacon Bits

¼ cup        Mayonnaise

¼ cup        Mustard

½ cup        Fried Onions

1quart        Cheese Sauce (Separate Recipe)

Salt            To taste

Pepper        To taste

Instructions: Cook cavatappi in salted water until tender. Strain, rinse and place in mixing bowl. Add chopped burger, bacon bits, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and mustard; mix and add sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Place in bowl and top with fried onions.

