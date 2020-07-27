8 ounces Dry Cavatappi
3-4 each Grilled Hamburgers – Chopped
4 ounces Diced Fresh Tomatoes
4 ounces Bacon Bits
¼ cup Mayonnaise
¼ cup Mustard
½ cup Fried Onions
1quart Cheese Sauce (Separate Recipe)
Salt To taste
Pepper To taste
Instructions: Cook cavatappi in salted water until tender. Strain, rinse and place in mixing bowl. Add chopped burger, bacon bits, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and mustard; mix and add sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Place in bowl and top with fried onions.
