2 parts Grey Goose Vodka or Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka
4 parts Premium Organic Tomato Juice
1 part fresh lemon juice
¼ part Worcestershire Sauce
¼ part Dashes of hot sauce
1 pinch Fleur De Sel
1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
Method: Build ingredients in a Boston glass. Top with cubed ice. Roll the cocktail by pouring it back and forth between Boston glass and tin. Strain into a highball glass. Garnish with Mom’s favorite ingredients (different veggies, herbs, meats).
