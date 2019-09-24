½ medium Shallot, minced (about 1 heaped Tablespoon)
¼ Cup Green Door Gourmet Sorghum
2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard
2 Tablespoons Bragg’s Cider Vinegar
¼ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salt & pepper
Combine first 4 ingredients in a small measuring jug. Use a whisk to gradually incorporate Oil. Dress bitter greens such as Frisee, Endive or Radicchio and add a poached or boiled Egg and cooked crumbled Bacon to serve.
