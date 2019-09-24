1 ½ Cups drained cooked Chickpeas, or 1 x 15oz can
1 Cup Pumpkin Puree (see here to make it yourself!)
3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
2 Tablespoons Tahini
¼ teaspoon Nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground Ginger
½ teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Sorghum
1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar
up to ¼ Cup Water
Combine first 9 ingredients in a food processor and puree until smooth. Add water until lighter in texture and color- you may not need it all. Season to taste with more Salt if necessary. This is best made the day before to allow the flavors to infuse. Serve garnished with Pomegranate Molasses or more Sorghum and toasted Pumpkin Seeds or Sunflower Seeds.
