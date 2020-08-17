Heirloom Tomato Chaat & Yogurt Raita

Ingredients

1 lb. of assorted heirloom tomatoes

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tbsp mint, chopped

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp red chili powder

½ tsp chaat masala

Finishing

Sea salt

Black pepper

Chaat Masala

Torn mint leaves

Boondi

Method

  1. Cut the tomatoes in small oblique cuts
  2. In a small bowl, mix everything for the raita
  3. On the base of the plate, smear the raita, arrange the tomatoes on it
  4. Sprinkle salt, black pepper, chaat masala, torn mint leaves and boondi

