Heirloom Tomato Chaat & Yogurt Raita
Ingredients
1 lb. of assorted heirloom tomatoes
1 cup plain yogurt
1 tbsp mint, chopped
Salt to taste
Sugar to taste
½ tsp roasted cumin powder
½ tsp red chili powder
½ tsp chaat masala
Finishing
Sea salt
Black pepper
Chaat Masala
Torn mint leaves
Boondi
Method
- Cut the tomatoes in small oblique cuts
- In a small bowl, mix everything for the raita
- On the base of the plate, smear the raita, arrange the tomatoes on it
- Sprinkle salt, black pepper, chaat masala, torn mint leaves and boondi
