3 Sticks Unsalted Butter, Room Temp
3 Cups Granulated White Sugar
5 Large Eggs, Room Temp
3 Cups Cake Flour
1 Teaspoon Salt
½ Cup 7-Up
1 Tablespoon Lemon Extract
Cranberry Glaze
1 ½ Cup Powdered Sugar
3 Tablespoons 7-Up
½ Teaspoon Lemon Extract
4 0z Can Cranberry Sauce
Instructions
Preheat Oven to 325 Degrees.
Grease and flour a 6 cup Bundt pan (or use baking spray).
1. Beat Butter until light and fluffy, about two minutes. Add in Sugar and salt, cream together for five minutes.
2. Add eggs one at a time, beat well after each addition, making sure to scrape down bowl after each new addition.
3. Add flour in two batches, careful not to over mix.
4. Mix Lemon extract into 7-Up and then fold carefully into cake batter.
5. Carefully pour cake batter into prepared pan evenly. Bake for 75-85 minutes or until toothpick inserted into middle of cake comes out clean. (if browning on top too quickly, cover cake with a piece of aluminum foil until fully baked through.
6. Once out of the oven, let rest for 10 minutes and then flip onto cake plate.
Glaze Instructions
1. In a small bowl, whisk half of the can of cranberry sauce until it liquifies.
2. Whisk in the rest of the ingredients and beat together well. Glaze should be a pourable consistency. If too thick, ad more 7-Up a tablespoonful at a time. If to runny, add a tablespoon of powdered sugar. Carefully pour over the top of cooled cake.
Enjoy
