Serves 6
Note: The black eyed peas must be soaked for a minimum of 8 hours and ideally overnight.
Falafel:
2 cup black eyed peas, soaked overnight
½ cup parsley, roughly chopped (leaves only)
½ cup dill, roughly chopped
½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped (leaves only)
2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
½ cup red onion, roughly chopped
1 green onion, washed and roughly chopped
¼ cup canola oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon coriander, toasted and freshly ground
2 teaspoon cumin, toasted and freshly ground
½ teaspoon freshly ground black peppercorn
1 teaspoon chili flakes
2 teaspoons curry powder
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon salt
To fry: 6-8 cups canola oil
Salt
Corn-Tomato Salad
3 cups fresh corn (from about 3 ears)
2-3 heirloom tomatoes, sliced into 1/2 -inch pieces or 1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
2 tablespoons olive oil
1-2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Green peanut hummus [x-ref page 000], optional, for serving
Hot sauce, optional, for serving
Make the falafel: Rinse the soaked black eyed peas well. Add all ingredients in a food processor. Pulse for 1-2 minutes, until everything is incorporated and has a texture slightly more dry than wet sand. Add a teaspoon of water or two if the mixture is not coming together. Falafel mixture can be made up to 24 hours in advance and refrigerated; set aside if frying day-of.
In a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat the canola oil to 350°F. Working in batches, use a small ice cream scoop or a spoon to scoop falafel into balls about the size of a walnut, roll lightly in your hands, and drop into the oil. Fry on one side until brown and crisp, 2-3 minutes, then gently turn the falafel over and fry for another 2-3 minutes.
Set finished falafel aside on a paper-towel lined rack and season with salt. Cut into one to test it--they should be warm throughout, with no doughiness, and a golden-brown exterior. Repeat with all falafel mixture.
Make the salad: In a large mixing bowl, mix corn, tomatoes, olive oil and rice wine vinegar. Stir in roughly half of the parsley and reserve the remaining for garnish. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Serve with green peanut hummus (if using) on the bottom of the plate, topped with falafel and corn-tomato salad. Garnish with remaining parsley and drizzle with hot sauce, if using.
